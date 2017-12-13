Deaf and mute Pak boy: Faridkot-based centre offers free medical assistance

The boy was picked up by police from Hussainiwala border in May The boy was picked up by police from Hussainiwala border in May

Faridkot-based Baba Farid Centre for Special Children has offered free medical help for the deaf and mute Pakistani boy who was picked up by the Ferozepur police from Hussainiwala border by on May 3 this year and is currently at Faridkot’s juvinile-cum-observation home, where teachers from a deaf and mute school are working on him to make

him respond.

Baba Farid Centre for Special Children had been treating mentally challenged children for the past 15 years.

Though the boy, aged 12-13 years, is not able to reveal any details, his name has been identified as Hamid Hussain through his lip language, according to Faridkot deputy commissioner Rajiv Prasher who met the child at the observation home.

However, according to an earlier tweet by a Pakistan journalist, his name was identified as Mohd Hasnain by a Pakistan-based daily wager Mustafa who claims to be his father.

Already, a case under Passport Act is going on against the child in the juvenile justice board.

Dr Pritpal Singh from Baba Farid Centre said, “Treatment of the Pakistani boy is possible through natural therapies. We work on such cases and we have seen remarkable improvement in children. We offer our help to the district administration. Perhaps this can help the child reunite with his family.

DC Rajiv Prashar, however, said he had not get any proposal from Baba Farid Centre so far. “Our doctors are working on the boy. If needed, we can seek private help as well. We too are serious about it,” he said.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had a tweeted about the boy and said, “We are waiting for Pakistan to confirm his nationality.”

