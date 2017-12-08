Day after SAD, Congress workers clash in Ferozepur; 100 Akalis booked for attempt to murder

Sukhbir Badal addresses the dharna by SAD-BJP in Ferozepur on Thursday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Sukhbir Badal addresses the dharna by SAD-BJP in Ferozepur on Thursday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A DAY after clash between SAD and Congress workers at Mallanwala in Ferozepur district, police Thursday booked over 100 SAD men for attempt to murder, 13 of them by name and the rest as unidentified. After the police action, SAD leadership, along with party president Sukhbir Badal, staged a dharna at Harrike Headworks in Zira constituency. One side of bridge going towards Taran Tarn has been blocked due to the sit-in.

SAD leaders demanded an FIR against Congress workers and MLA Kubir Singh Zeera, apart from cancellation of FIR against Akalis. They said the dharna would continue till the time the FIR against SAD men was quashed. Late in the evening, Ferozepur police booked Congress workers, but MLA Kulbir Singh Zira was not mentioned in that FIR, which was lodged based on video footage which went viral in which Congress workers were seen damaging vehicles. They were booked for wrongful restraint, causing damage, criminal intimidation, rioting with deadly weapon and unlawful assembly.

Earlier in the day, Sukhbir Badal warned the police officers for lodging ‘false FIRs’ against his party men and said they should dare to book him.

While SAD district president Avtar Singh Minna’s car had been damaged after alleged attack by Congress workers, he too was one of the accused in this case along with former SAD MLA Joginder Singh Jindu, SAD’s incharge from Guru Har Sahai constituency Vardev Mann, and Balwinder Singh, former president of Mallanwala Nagar Panchayat.

Earlier, SAD leadership staged a dharna outside SSP Ferozepur’s office, but later blocked the bridge at Harrike headworks.

In Wednesday’s clash, bricks, stones were hurled by SAD and Congress workers at each other, and shots were fired in the air.

Attacking local police officials, Sukhbir alleged: “I know, how much Chhina (Bathinda IG Mukhwinder Singh Chhina) is getting bribes. I also know about DSP and other police officers, and about this Zira’s son (Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira). I have asked my PA to keep writing names of all these officers, Congress leaders in his dairy and we will get this money out from them once we will be back in power and will spend on development works.”

Pointing to Vardev Mann, son of former SAD MP Zora Singh Mann, Sukhbir said, “Vardev Mann has also been booked for attempt to murder, he is standing close to me. Let police dare even touch him. We will get stronger after these fake FIRs. Akali Dal is not a party which gets scared by FIRs. We are not Aam Aadmi Party. This is Akali dal.. Guru’s army. We will not tolerate hooliganism of police.”

Former SAD Minister Bikramjit Singh Majithia added,”Police have booked 90 unidentified persons, they should add my name as well in that and arrest me in that case.”

The FIR, on Congress’s behalf, was filed on the complaint of Satpal Chawla, whose mother Roop Rani is contesting elections from Ward Number 9. The alleged incident mentioned in the FIR also happened near petrol pump of Chawla.

The counter FIR in the evening was lodged against Satpal Chawla, and Congress workers Angresj Singh, Munish Kumar, Babbal, Hira Kakkar, and Ajay Kumar, along with15-20 unidentified Congressmen.

Ferozepur’s Deputy Commissioner Ramvir Singh said, “Our SDM is on the spot of dharna at Harrike headworks to ensure law and order. Meanwhile, we are doing scrutiny of candidates papers for Makhu Nagar Panchayat polls while we are yet to do it for Mallanwala.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App