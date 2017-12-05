Day after minor’s murder, mother’s lover arrested

Police said Manjit who hails from Sekhwan village of Gurdaspur, also told them that he wanted to marry Mandeep Kaur, the mother of the child, but did not want to keep the child. (Representational photo) Police said Manjit who hails from Sekhwan village of Gurdaspur, also told them that he wanted to marry Mandeep Kaur, the mother of the child, but did not want to keep the child. (Representational photo)

A DAY after a seven-year-old boy was murdered in Ahluwalia colony of Jamalpur area in Ludhiana, the police Monday arrested his mother’s alleged lover, Manjit Singh. Police claimed that he confessed to killing the boy, Avjot, by strangling him. The post-mortem report also revealed that the accused even shoved his thumbs inside the victim’s throat.

Police said Manjit who hails from Sekhwan village of Gurdaspur, also told them that he wanted to marry Mandeep Kaur, the mother of the child, but did not want to keep the child.

ADCP-4 Rajveer Singh Boparai said the accused was in a relationship with the woman for the past two years. Two years ago, he had broken the child’s legs after beating him . Manjit was arrested Monday from Mundian Khurd when he was about to board a bus.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App