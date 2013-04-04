Presents Latest News

Customs not to examine perishable agricultural goods

The Union Ministry of Finance has asked the customs department not to examine perishable agricultural goods.

Written by Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: April 4, 2013 12:31 am
The Union Ministry of Finance has asked the customs department not to examine perishable agricultural goods. The checking will now be done only in cases of specific intelligence with prior permission of concerned Assistant Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner of Customs. The circular was issued by Ministry of Finance on April 2,which has been welcomed by industries dealing with perishable items.

