Crack Maur blast case soon or hand it over to CBI: Congress MLA Harminder Jassi to police

Congress MLA Harminder Jassi. (Express Photo) Congress MLA Harminder Jassi. (Express Photo)

A week after police produced four witnesses in the Maur blast case in a Talwandi Sabo court, former Congress MLA Harminder Jassi said that he was satisfied with the probe, demanding it should be cracked soon. He, however, demanded that it must be handed over to the CBI, if Punjab Police is not able to solve the case.

“I am satisfied with the police probe, but this case needs to be cracked soon,” Jassi said in Bathinda on Thursday.

The blast took place near the venue of Jassi’s election meeting in Maur Mandi of Bathinda district, killing his personal assistant Pritpal Singh Pali was damaging his car last year. Jassi, at the time, had stated that it was a terror attack on him and other innocent people. Interestingly, Jassi has spoken about his estranged nephew Bhupinder Singh Gora’s presence at the blast venue after an year of the incident.

Gora had raised allegations that Jassi may be involved in this blast and hence an FIR should be lodged against him as well.

“I will ask police to even investigate the role of Gora, because as per my information, he was also seen at the venue after the blast. He was with a gunman at that time. He is no longer connected to the Congress. So what was his role at the venue? So, police need to ask him what was he doing at that time,” Jassi said, attacking Gora.

He also stated that Gora was defaming him by giving statements in print and electronic media, while he has no role in Maur blast. “I too want that the culprits be arrested soon,” he said.

When asked about dera link, he said his daughter is married to the dera head’s son. “I go to meet my daughter at times. I have no other role in dera. I have no connection with their activities. Moreover, dera had extended support to the SAD in 2017 and not to the Congress, and hence the dera connection should not be linked with him,” he said.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App