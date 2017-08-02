Cop booked for ‘hiding’ heroin recovered from drug peddler

An assistant sub-inspector, posted at Daba police station in Ludhiana, was booked Tuesday for allegedly hiding a packet of heroin recovered from a drug peddler. The matter was raised by Lok Insaaf Part (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains a few days back. He alleged that in order to save a drug peddler, cops had hidden the packet. Later, an investigation showed that a packet containing 380 grams of heroin was recovered from the booked peddler, Gurinder Singh, but police did not mention in its FIR.

ASI Angrez Singh has been booked under Section 59 (1) (Failure of officer in duty or his connivance at the contravention of the provisions of this Act) of NDPS Act. He was also suspended by Police commissioner RN Dhoke.

