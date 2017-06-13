Congress has failed to keep promise, says Sukhbir Badal

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File photo) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File photo)

The Congress government had failed to deliver on its promise to waive farm loans, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said Monday. “The Chief Minister of the state is missing from the scene. He has not visited his own constituency, let alone the rest of the state after forming the government.

Sukhbir was in Ludhiana to lead a joint dharna staged by SAD-BJP outside mini secretariat against the Congress government. The main issue was the controversy surrounding sand quarries auction in which Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh’s former cook Amit Bahadur is one of the quarry holders.

Sukhbir said, “Now, an excuse is being given: That there is no money in the treasury. Being a former finance minister, Manpreet Singh Badal was aware of the financial situation of Punjab. If this promise (farm loan waiver) cannot be fulfilled by the Congress government, it should resign.”

Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla, who shared the stage with Sukhbir, said, “The UP Government did the farm loan waiver in their first cabinet meeting, followed by the Maharashtra government. But the Congress government has failed to keep their promise even after several cabinet meetings.” He added, “The NDA government is celebrating three years of success and no scam has been reported in NDA Government’s rule. However, it seems three months are enough for power hungry Congressmen to indulge in scams.”

A ‘message’ for cops Sukhbir Badal also said, “I want to send a message to police officers: Do not lodge any fake FIR against our (SAD) workers. We have hired lawyers to fight for our workers in court and we will get all the fake FIRs quashed in the High Court.”

