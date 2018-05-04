Combating Measles Rubella Vaccination Drive: FIR against 1 over ‘misleading information’

Campaign in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Campaign in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

THE MANSA police have registered an FIR against one Nazam Singh alias Ghora of Kot Dharmu village for spreading “misleading” information against Measles Rubella (MR) campaign. Meanwhile, Nazam had posted a video on his Facebook page, claiming that that he, along with others, had made the MR drive volunteers “run away” from the village on May 1 and also that many kids had fallen sick in their village. He had also claimed in the video that a team had come with “expired” injections.

Four children of the village had experienced some uneasiness from the same village after getting vaccinated, they were taken to the government hospital and were discharged a few hours later. The video went viral and the FIR was lodged by Mansa police after a complaint from the civil surgeon, Mansa. Also, many private schools have refused to get the injections administered to the children on their campuses.

Dr G B Singh, nodal officer of MR campaign, in the state, said, “We are yet to get the count of such schools but they are in almost every district. We will visit these schools again and convince them to get the children vaccinated. Earlier in Chandigarh as well, administration had faced similar problem from reputed schools. However later on, they achieved 97 per cent success in vaccination drive and we will be surpassing the figures of Chandigarh. Already, this vaccine has been administered in 14 states including UT Chandigarh covering eight crore children.”

As part of the campaign, nearly 73.5 lakh children of Punjab ageing 9 months – 15 years will be vaccinated with an aim to eradicate measles and control Rubella. Nearly 2.5 lakh kids have already been vaccinated under the drive, which is to be conducted in over 5,000 schools apart from door-to-door campaign, said Dr Singh. Punjab’s Health Minister Brahm Mohindra has directed civil surgeons across the state to take legal action against all those involved in spreading misleading information.

On May 1, Pardeep Aggarwal, DC, Ludhiana, got the vaccine administered to his daughter Diya Aggarwal and on May 3, Ghanshyam Thori, DC, Sangrur got his daughters vaccinated with MR vaccine. Both said parents should not panic and should get their kids vaccinated as the programme was WHO- approved.

