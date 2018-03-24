Class IX girl found hanging at Ludhiana home

Inspector Gurveer Singh, SHO Haibowal police station, said that the police has not recovered a suicide note on searching the girl’s room. (Representational Image) Inspector Gurveer Singh, SHO Haibowal police station, said that the police has not recovered a suicide note on searching the girl’s room. (Representational Image)

A class IX girl committed suicide by allegedly hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Netaji Park area of Haibowal in Ludhiana on Friday. The family stated mental stress and fear of exam results as the reason behind the alleged suicide.

The victim, identified as Tamanna Gupta (14), a student of class IX at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir (BVM) located in Udham Singh Nagar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence. She was rushed to DMCH but declared dead on arrival.

Her father, Lal Chand Gupta, told police that she had failed three subjects in final examinations and had appeared for re-tests, the results of which were expected to be declared on Saturday.

Gupta also said that Tamanna was not satisfied with what she wrote in her exams and was nervous about the outcome. She feared failure again.

Inspector Gurveer Singh, SHO Haibowal police station, said the police has not recovered any suicide note from the girl’s room. An autopsy was conducted at Civil Hospital after recording the statement of deceased’s family members.

Inquest proceedings were filed under section 174 of CrPC at Haibowal police station.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd