Class 10 results: Girl gives her village school a saving grace, rest 43 flunk

With 63.2 per cent marks in her Class X examination, Simranpreet Kaur has emerged her school’s best and brightest. She,in fact, is the only one in her batch of 44 students at Government High School in Ludhiana’s Jassowal Kular village to have cleared the Class X hurdle. Every one else in the batch, with both boys and girls, has either failed or got a re-appear in the examination conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

The list of these 43 students includes 25 students who were declared fail and 18 others who got re-appears in one or more subjects. However, speaking to The Indian Express, the school’s headmistress, Manjit Kaur, claimed that “Class X results have been better than Class XII resutls”.

But for the school, the results for Class XII had been equally dismal with just four out of 82 students clearing all subjects. In the Class XII results declared a while back, 57 students were declared fail, while 21 had re-appear in one or more subjects.

Ramandeep Kaur, with 62.8 per cent marks, was the highest scorer in Class XII examination. Headmistress Manjit Kaur said: “Yes, only one student has cleared all subjects, but Class X result has been better than that of Class XII. Most of the other students have got re-appear in Mathematics, which I am confident that they will clear. Punjabi and Social Science results are also good. All of them have not failed, but only flunked in a few subjects. Our teachers had put in all the efforts so they are not at fault.”

Asked about just one student clearing Class X examination, she said, “We can only assess subject wise performance of teachers and except mathematics, all other subject wise pass percentages are not poor.”

Sarabjit Singh, District Education Officer (DEO), Secondary, Ludhiana said that a team has already visited Jassowal Kular school to inspect and find reasons behind such poor results of this school.

