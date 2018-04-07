Centre’s measles-rubella vaccination drive postponed

AFTER A sensitisation drive and training workshops being held for over 45,000 staff of the health department and volunteers, the Punjab government has decided to postpone the Union Government’s measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign till August. This campaign was to be rolled out on April 15 from Patiala by Health Minister Brahm Mohindra. However, on April 6, the health minister decided to postpone it. The minister said the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for children below two years of age and pregnant women will be done first as per the Centre’s directions and after summer vacations, MR vaccination campaign will be carried out. However, it has not been made clear as whether the training part will be done again as apart from 45,000 health workers and volunteers, over 48,000 school teachers have also been sensitised regarding MR campaign.

Meanwhile, MR vaccination has already been covered in 11 states and UTs of India and it has been termed as the country’s largest vaccination campaign for eradicating measles and controlling rubella. It will cost Rs 8.66 crore for Punjab which will be completed in 40 days in the state after its launch covering 75 lakhs of children ranging from 9 months-15 years of age group. The project is funded by the Centre and technically supported by WHO and UNICEF. The campaign, which was started in February 2017, has immunised nearly eight crore children. The fourth phase is for Punjab and Haryana. Dr GB Singh, nodal officer of MR vaccination campaign in the state, said, “As per the figures available, there are 50,000 deaths due to measles every year in India while congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) causes congenital defects in children. Measles is a major childhood killer disease while Rubella leads to lifelong birth defects and both diseases have no cure. Hence one vaccine can immunize children from both diseases.”

