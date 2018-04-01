CBSE re-test: Students protest in Ludhiana; claim they complained to police

Students protesting against the CBSE retest at Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Saturday (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) Students protesting against the CBSE retest at Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Saturday (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

The students staged a protest against the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for announcing economics retest for class 12. The protest was held at Fountain Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday before police came to disperse the protesters. Two students among the protesters claimed that on March 17 they had complained to Ludhiana police commissioner and also submitted the same complaint on PM’s online grievance redressal website against paper leak but no action was taken.

One of the students requesting anonymity said, “I had found a contact number on YouTube. The guy claimed that he can provide me economics question paper for Rs 600 if I want it two hours before exam. However I have to pay Rs 1,200 if I want it a day before the exam.”

On Thursday also students had protested near Silver Arc Mall in Ludhiana against CBSE and blocked Ferozepur road (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh) On Thursday also students had protested near Silver Arc Mall in Ludhiana against CBSE and blocked Ferozepur road (Express Photo/Gurmeet Singh)

Another student Jhanvi Behal claimed that on March 17 she had written to Ludhiana police commissioner and PM’s online portal following alleged leak of accountancy paper but no action was taken.

Ludhiana police commissioner RN Dhoke said that police never received any complaint from any student alleging paper leak.

On Thursday also students had protested near Silver Arc Mall in Ludhiana against CBSE and blocked Ferozepur road.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd