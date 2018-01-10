CAT RESULTS Among Punjab’s top scorers, 5 engineering students set to make a shift to management

Students after the CAT results in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Students after the CAT results in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

AMONG THE top scorers in the Common Admission Test (CAT) for MBA courses from Punjab, the results of which were declared Monday, are five youths who came to Punjab from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to pursue engineering.

However, they then decided to shift to management and sat for the CAT. Apart from Phagwara boy Pramod Beri who scored 100 percentile and is a commerce student in Chandigarh, there are at least eight students from Punjab who have scored above 99 percentile. Among those eight, five are engineering students from National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar. Three others are commerce students from Ludhiana.

Rishav Patawari, 23, with 99.87 percentile decided to move on from engineering to management even after he was well placed at Trident plant in Madhya Pradesh after completing textile engineering from NIT Jalandhar. A native of Katihar in Bihar, he says, “I never got job satisfaction after engineering so I left my job and joined father’s business who also deals in textiles. But then I decided to move to management.” He has got calls from IIMs in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kozhikode.

Utkarsh, who hails from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, has scored 99.84 percentile in his first attempt. His father is a government employee in the hydel power department of UP government and mother a homemaker. He is pursuing electrical engineering from NIT Jalandhar and prepared for CAT at TIME institute. “It is after I pursued engineering that I realised management is more interesting,” he says. He has received calls from IIMs in Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Prerna Singla, 21, from Aggar Nagar of Ludhiana has scored 99.73 percentile. A commerce graduate from Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, she has cleared CAT in her second attempt. Her father is a chartered accountant. Tanmay Goel, 21, a native of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has cleared CAT in his first attempt with 99.54 percentile. He is pursuing engineering in electrical communication engineering from NIT Jalandhar. “It was after getting admission in engineering that I realized there is larger scope of techno-managerial skills,” said Goel, whose father is a businessman.

Yogeshwar, a final-year student from biotechnology at NIT Jalandhar and a native of Sultanganj in Bihar scored 99.04 percentile. His father is a sub-inspector in Bihar police. Pallav Tayal, a civil engineering graduate from NIT Jalandhar, has also cleared CAT in first attempt. “I came from Aligarh to Punjab to become an engineer. I achieved that but also wanted to excel in management,” he says.

Two other students from commerce background – Arpit Arora and Danish Kapoor- have scored above 99. Arpit has scored 99.43 percentile in his second attempt. He is from BRS Nagar of Ludhiana but graduated in commerce from Kirori Mal College, Delhi. His father is a doctor. Danish Kapoor, 20, a commerce graduate from Ludhiana, scored 99.34 percentile in his first attempt. His father is a jeweller.

