Car mows down seven-year-old, driver dies of ‘cardiac arrest’

Navi Rasool outside the morgue at the civil hospital in Ludhiana. His son Armaan was killed in the accident Friday. Gurmeet Singh Navi Rasool outside the morgue at the civil hospital in Ludhiana. His son Armaan was killed in the accident Friday. Gurmeet Singh

In an accident at Mahatma Colony on Tibba road of Ludhiana Thursday late evening, a speeding car ran over four children, killing one on the spot and leaving the other three injured, one of them seriously. The car driver also died on the spot, allegedly due to cardiac arrest, as per police.

Seven-year-old Armaan died on the spot. He, along with his sister Shabana (14) and two neighbours Ballu (5) and Sarbaz (8), was returning home from a tomb nearby. The family of the driver, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Verma (46) of Hargobindpura, said when they reached the spot, they found Verma’s body lying inside the car, tilted towards the seat next to the driver.

Verma’s daughter’s wedding was scheduled for November 28 and he was distributing invitation cards in the area when the accident happened. His brother Vipan said, “I had called my brother a few minutes back to ask where is he. He said he was coming back in few minutes. When he did not reach home, I called up again. A lady picked up the phone and said my brother was being beaten. When we reached the spot, his body was inside the car, whose rear glass broken. We have no idea what happened at the spot. The child had already been rushed to the hospital and police were there.”

Vipan does not blame the dead child’s family. “They were not even there. They too lost their child. But why did not the police take my brother to hospital? We took him to the hospital. Also, his ear was bleeding. We will not file any complaint if autopsy proves he died of cardiac arrest.”

As per police, the autopsy does not show any external injury on Verma’s body. “Either, he got a cardiac arrest while driving which led to the accident, or he got an attack after running over four children. Also, we have checked footage from CCTV in the area, which just shows a rashly driven car moving towards the children,” said ASI Kapil Kumar, who is the investigating officer in the case.

Asked why Verma was not taken to hospital by police, ASI said, “I rushed the child to hospital in police vehicle. We would have taken driver too, but his family reached there and took him.”

Armaan’s father Navi Rasool, a tailor, said, “I reached Dev Hospital directly as police had already taken my child there. I do not know what happened there (at the accident spot).”

Locals denied assaulting Verma, saying they instead helped ferry him to the hospital. They said glass windows of the car were broken in an attempt to take out Verma. But Verma’s brother Vipan said, “When we reached there, driver seat door was open. And why should one break the windows at the back to take someone out? The child died in an accident, but if my brother was beaten to death, it is a murder,” he said.

The police have registered an FIR against Verma under the sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and other sections of the IPC. Inquest proceedings have been filed in case of his death too. “We have sent viscera for further examination,” said the ASI.

Meanwhile, the condition of another child Ballu (5) is stated to be serious.

Both Verma and Armaan were cremated Friday. Their families were seen sitting together at the Civil Hospital while waiting for autopsy reports. “We both have lost our family members. Why should we blame each other when we don’t know what exactly happened? We are there in each other’s grief but truth should come out,” said Vipan.

