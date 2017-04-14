Baisakhi political conference: Captain skips big meeting; senior Badal stays away for the first time

Finance minister Manpreet Badal at the Baisakhi conference at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Finance minister Manpreet Badal at the Baisakhi conference at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Owing to ill-health, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh missed his first political conference after taking over reins of the state, which was held Thursday at Talwandi Sabo on the occasion of Baisakhi. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal too skipped the meet, a first miss in his long political career.

In Amarinder’s absence, state’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal was the main speaker. In a major announcement, Manpreet said, “We will bring a constructive policy for farm debt waiver in our budget in the next three months to give a great relief to farmers. While the UP CM has announced a meagre loan waiver for farmers, ours will be a much better policy and our farmers will actually feel relieved.”

While talking about his recent to Mumbai visit along with the CM, he said, “In the past three days, we met MDs and owners of 27 big industrial houses and within this month, we will make an announcement regarding investment by one company in Bathinda.”

“CM Sahab is not here and hence I will not announce the name of the industrial unit which is coming in Bathinda. He (Amarinder) himself will come to Bathinda this month and announce details. We are fulfilling what we promised. We feel construction of streets can wait for a few months, but generation of employment is our top priority. We will fulfil our promise of ‘Har Ghar ek Naukri’.” All new industrial units will be given power at Rs 5 per unit for the next five years,” Manpreet said.

Highlighting the new government’s efforts to end the “VIP culture”, the Finance Minister also talked about fighting corruption. “Our government is going to introduce a Lokpal Bill soon. Even the CM and ministers will come under its ambit,” he said.

Manpreet blamed the SAD-BJP government for the SYL problem. “The previous government’s representation in court was very poor. We will soon find a political solution to this problem. It is only due to the stand taken by CM Captain Amarinder SIngh that PM Narendra Modi has called for a meeting on the issue on April 20.”

Manpreet also announced that the government would introduce an Act which will focus on helping NRIs in getting their encroached land back. The attendance by political leaders at the Baisakhi conference this year was too thin, in contrast to SAD-BJP regime when CM as well as most ministers used to attend. This time, only the MLAs of Bathinda and Muktsar had come. No minister other than Manpreet was present.

Cops get a break

Manpreet announced they would reduce police personnel’s duty hours to 12 hours so as to give them rest for better performance. He said the previous government had put them on 24-hour, mostly in service of VVIPs.

