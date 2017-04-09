Canada’s Ontario govt calls 1984 anti-Sikh riots ‘genocide’: Riots were between Cong & Sikhs, Hindus saved many lives, says HS Phoolka

Fighting cases in the Supreme Court to get justice for victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Punjab HS Phoolka Saturday supported the Ontario Legislative Assembly’s resolution describing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as “genocide”.

Following the resolution, Phoolka said that Hindus did not kill Sikhs but the riot was a well- planned mass murder against the Sikhs led by the then ruling Congress party. That is the reason why the riot was a “genocide”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Phoolka said that there cannot be a better example than him and his family who were saved by their Hindu landlord when riots broke out in Delhi, following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

“We lived in South Extension area of Delhi and my wife was four months pregnant. The mob attacked our rented accommodation and it was our Hindu landlord who hid us in his storeroom. The mob came and searched his entire house but our landlord stood as a shield. Later, on November 5, we were safely sent to Punjab with the help of another friend in an Air India flight. My daughter Prabh Sahay Phoolka was born in April, 1985 and had it not been for our landlord, we would have been killed that very day. How can you say that those riots were Hindus vs Sikhs? No, they were not. Hindus saved many Sikh families. It was Congress vs Sikhs,” said Phoolka.

The Ontario Legislative Assembly Friday passed a resolution recognising the 1984 anti Sikh riots as genocide following a private Bill moved by Member Parliament Province (MPP) Harinder K Malhi. The resolution was passed with votes of present 34 members. However, the total strength of the House is 117.

“It was state sponsored terrorism carried out with the active involvement of state agencies. Many Hindu families saved Sikhs. Congress party with the help of the entire government machinery carried out the attacks on Sikhs,” he added.

He also said that it the current government’s opposition to the resolution was surprising. “Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had himself admitted in 2014 that the 1984 anti-Sikh riot was a genocide,” he added.

“All persons responsible for the attacks should be booked under genocide laws and given the strictest punishment. We all know that even after more than three decades, justice is still denied to victims of 1984 Sikh genocide,” he said.

