Businessman shoots wife and kids, self in Ludhiana

Identified as Jagmeet Pal Singh, the businessman allegedly shot his wife Jasmeet Kaur, son Jashan (18) and daughter Bismin Kaur (15). (representation purpose only) Identified as Jagmeet Pal Singh, the businessman allegedly shot his wife Jasmeet Kaur, son Jashan (18) and daughter Bismin Kaur (15). (representation purpose only)

A businessman allegedly shot at his wife and two children on Thursday before killing himself in Model Town colony, a posh locality in Ludhiana.

Identified as Jagmeet Pal Singh, the businessman allegedly shot his wife Jasmeet Kaur, son Jashan (18) and daughter Bismin Kaur (15). Jagmeet, his wife and son died on the spot. Bismin was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and is said to be critical.

The family was living on the first floor of their building. The police is recording the statement of Mohinder Kaur, mother of Jagmeet Pal. She lives on the ground floor. The police are investigating whether a family dispute is behind the shooting.

Ludhiana police commissioner RN Dhoke, speaking to The Indian Express, said, “We are registering FIR base on Mohinder Kaur’s statement. Whether it is a case of murder before suicide or some other conspiracy, it will be clear only after investigation. Prima facie it appears as murder before suicide.”

