Thursday, May 10, 2018
Bodies of boy, girl found floating in canal in Punjab

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published: May 11, 2018 2:37:52 am

Two bodies, tied to each other with a dupatta, were found floating in Abohar feeder canal at Badhni Kalan in Moga district Thursday. Police identified the deceased as Shiv Pal Singh (20) and Gulshan Kaur (19), both residents of Mansa, and informed their parents.

Gurjant Singh, father of the youth, told the police that his son left home Wednesday, telling them he was going to Dera Baba Laddi Shah at Nakodar. Inspector Surjit Singh, Station House Officer of Badhni Kalan police station, said that they are suspecting that the couple jumped in the canal from Ludhiana or Jalandhar side.

“Their bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem on Friday,” said Singh. Inquest proceedings were filed under Section 174 of CrPC at Badhni Kalan police station.

