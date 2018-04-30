Blaze at Ludhiana plywood factory

A major fire broke out at a plywood factory on Sua road of Ludhiana Sunday. It took at least five hours to douse the flames. Fire broke out at Radha plywood unit on Sua road in Dhandhari area of Ludhiana. The cause of fire is said to be a short circuit.

Raw material and machinery worth crores was gutted. The shed roofs also collapsed due to the flames that went uncontrollable.

There was no loss of human life. Subfire officer Srishti Nath said that factory workers were trying to douse flames when fire tenders reached there. However, it was only after fire tenders were pressed into service that flames were controlled.

