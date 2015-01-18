BJP, Bains group stage protest, term Mayor’s nomination ‘illegal’

The first meeting of Finance and Contractual Committee (F&CC) of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on Saturday was a stromy affair with Mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria facing strong opposition from its ally, Bharatiya Janata Party, and councillors from group of MLA Simarjit Singh Bains.

As the meeting started, both BJP and Bains group raised slogans against the Mayor and Akali Dal for “illegally” nominating the two councillors to F&CC.

Foul language was also used by councillors as BJP demanded “videography” proof. The Mayor was asked to show that he was given the power to nominate them. BJP was led by senior deputy Mayor Sunita Aggarwal and deputy Mayor R D Sharma along with councillor Inder Aggarwal. Bains group was led by councillors Parminder Soma and Daljit Singh Grewal alias Bhola who also supported BJP.

Later, Sharma and Aggarwal boycotted the meeting and gave in writing that “they are not interested in attending the F&CC meeting where the members have been appointed illegally.”

Till the filing of this report, the meeting was going on in presence of Mayor, MC commissioner G K Singh and only two councillors.

Talking to Newsline, Inder Aggarwal, councillor BJP said, “It is for the first time in the history of Ludhiana MC that meeting of F&CC is going on without senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. This shows how much Akali Dal and Mayor are bothered about legal aspects and how they are mocking the Punjab Municipal Act. We have asked the Mayor to give us proofs but he was speechless. The entire House meeting was videographedwhich we will present in HC.” More than two years after the MC elections were held in 2012, Mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria on January 15 nominated two councillors, Balkar Singh (Congress) and Jagbir Sokhi (Akali Dal) to F&CC.

However, the move has come under fire from its ally BJP which has filed a petition with the Punjab and Haryana High Court against Mayor, MC commissioner and secretary. The hearing of the case is scheduled for January 19.

During December 20 House meeting, an agenda was moved to elect two councillors to F&CC and Mayor proposed that if House agrees and gives him the power, he can nominate two members.

However, BJP councillors opposed it. Bains group and Congress councillors said that proper elections should be held for the election.

But as per the copy of the passed agenda sent to local bodies minister (a copy is with Newsline), it has been written that “majority of councillors with show of hands have empowered the Mayor to nominate two councillors to F&CC.”

