Bishnoi community against state decision to kill nilgais to prevent crop damage

(Image for representational purpose) (Image for representational purpose)

The Bishnoi community in Punjab are up in arms against Punjab Wildlife Board’s decision to allow farmers to kill nilgais to prevent crop damage. Members of Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Samaj met Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and PPCC President Sunil Jakhar Saturday and requested them to change their decision. President of Bishnoi Samaj RD Bishnoi said, “We are extremely hurt by this decision. We went to Chandigarh to meet CM Capt Amarinder Singh. We could not meet him as he was not in Chandigarh. Hence, we met the other ministers and requested them to take this decision back. We want the government to withdraw its orders of June 14 or we will start protesting.”

President of Bishnoi Samaj RD Bishnoi said, “We are extremely hurt by this decision. We went to Chandigarh to meet CM Capt Amarinder Singh. We could not meet him as he was not in Chandigarh. Hence, we met the other ministers and requested them to take this decision back. We want the government to withdraw its orders of June 14 or we will start protesting.”

“This has hurt our religious feelings as well as our love for wildlife. This decision will allow hunters to kill other animals such as black bucks, wild boars etc,” he said. “We will wait for a week before announcing our next course of action,” Bishnoi added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App