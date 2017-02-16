Bathinda: Suspect let off after day-long questioning

A day after he presented himself before the police for questioning in connection with the January 31 Maur Mandi blast in Bathinda that left six dead and 15 others injured, Kulvir Singh was sent back home Wednesday but was asked to report to the Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) office in Bathinda for the next 2-3 days to mark his presence.

Kulvir told The Indian Express, “I was asked about my whereabouts on January 30 and January 31. I told them I was home on January 30 while I had gone the next day to village Kamaloo to see new buffaloes as I have a cattle farm.”

On Tuesday, Kulvir had reported to Maur police station from where he was taken to CIA office in Bathinda for questioning.

“I was in village Kamaloo when police came to my house on January 31 midnight. When I got to know about the incident, I ran away in panic as I had suffered a lot in the past,” Kulvir said, alleging he was arrested in 2009 on false charges but was acquitted in 2013.

“I told police I ran away in panic but later joined investigation after consulting my lawyer. I will have to go for another 2-3 days to CIA Bathinda office to mark my presence.”

Meanwhile, the police said that the pressure cooker found at the car blast site was of 10 litres capacity and had been manufactured by a Sunam-based factory, which was just one-and-a-half-years old and had sold only 100-odd such cookers.

Bathinda SSP Swapan Sharma said teams had been sent to find details of buyers of this cooker.