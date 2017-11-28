Bathinda farmer suicide: A week later, kin refuse to cremate body

Bhupinder, who was in his 30s, had killed himself on November 20 (Representational Image) Bhupinder, who was in his 30s, had killed himself on November 20 (Representational Image)

A week after Bhupinder Singh allegedly committed suicide, his family members are yet to cremate the body. Bhupinder, who was in his 30s, had killed himself on November 20 in his house in Mandi Kalan village, Bathinda district. In a suicide note, he had blamed a police personnel, Jagrup Singh, and one Satish Kumar.

A year ago, Bhupinder had been booked in an NDPS case but an inquiry revealed that he was innocent, said his brother Prahlad Singh. Bhupinder, in his note, said the two persons had been harassing him and threatening him to book him again in the same case due to which he consumed a poisonous substance to end his life.

