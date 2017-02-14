Bathinda blast probe: Had attended two rallies, Congress workers tell cops

A DAY after pictures of two turbaned men were posted by Maur police on social media, both came for verification before CIA Bathinda staff. They have been identified as Gurnaib Singh and Lakhvir Singh and both came with the panchayat of Khokar village in Maur. Both told the police that they had attended two political rallies of Harminder Jassi as they were Congress supporters and workers of the party at the village level. The first rally was in the town area in the afternoon and another one was at the office of RK Enterprises which however they left much before it began.

In the CCTV footage, they were seen leaving that place around 7.30 pm after hurriedly drinking tea while the programme had begun and the blast took place around 8.30 pm. SSP Bathinda Swapan Sharma said, “Both came for verification and we have sent them back. If needed, we can call them again as well. We are calling many people so as to get more and more details in this case.”

Incidentally, the car used in this blast had a number of one Kharaiti Lal of Zira in Ferozepur district and even the RC of this number had expired in 2010 according to records. However, some parts of the car have been sent for testing so as to get any clue about the manufacturing of the car as the chassis and engine numbers had completely been erased.

Besides, residents of Maur on Monday afternoon formed Maur Bomb Kand Sangharsh Committee with 25 residents as its members. Sushil Garg, president of Aggarwal Sabha of Maur and member of this Sangharsh Committee, said, “We have given time till February 17 to the district administration or we will be staging dharma outside the SDM Maur’s office on February 17. Our demands are to declare all those families whose family members have been killed in the blast as terrorist-affected families and give all those benefits to them as were given to the terrorist-affected families during the days of terrorism.”

Dev Raj and Jagdish Sharma, members of the Sangharsh Committee, added, “Though Bathinda DC had stated that he had written to the Election Commission to provide relief to the affected families, not even a penny has been received till date. Injured are spending from their own pocket for treatment while the families of the deceased are yet to get any compensation.”

The committee members said, “On February 17, we will hold a public meeting near Krishna Mandir and if our demands are not met by then, we will walk ahead to stage a dharna outside the SDM Maur’s office.”