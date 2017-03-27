Bathinda: 4 killed, 10 hurt as milk tanker hits jeep

Mangled remains of the vehicle in Bathinda. Express Mangled remains of the vehicle in Bathinda. Express

FOUR PERSONS were killed and 10 injured after a milk tanker hit two vehicles at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Budh Ram (55), Tek Singh (45), Parseen Kaur (60) and Laxmi Kaur (45), were residents of Rama Mandi in Bathinda and they were going to Hari Nau Singh near Jaito in Faridkot to attend the memorial service of a relative.

Police said a Cruiser Trax jeep, hired by one Avtar Singh, was ferrying 14 people to Jaito. They were going to attend the memorial service of Avtar’s mother-in-law. As they reached near Dashmesh Public School at Talwandi Sabo, a milk tanker, coming from the opposite direction, collided head on with the jeep before hitting a Tata Safari which turned turtle. Those in the Tata Safari were rescued.

All the 14 people on the jeep were rushed to Civil Hospital where four of them were declared dead. The driver of the milk tanker fled.

Jagdish Singh, SHO of Talwandi Sabo police station, said FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver of the milk tanker for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

