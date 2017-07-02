Barnala: With villages still under water, villagers clash over drainage

Police meets villagers in Barnala. Express Police meets villagers in Barnala. Express

With over 2,000 acres of land as well as low lying colonies at Barnala still submerged under water, farmers of Jodhpur and Cheema villages had a clash over the issue of water drainage. Police had to be deployed to bring the situation under control. “There was a clash among two groups from Jodhpur and Cheemaover water drainage. Police have reached the spot and the situation is under control. So far no FIR has been lodged as both groups themselves resolved the matter,” said Baljot Singh Rathore, SSP Barnala.

On Friday, farmers had blocked the state highway demanding a solution for the problem. According to a farmer, Darshan Singh, there is a serious problem of water drainage in Cheema village as it is located in low lying areas. He blamed the administration for not coming up with a solution to solve the problem. “Over 2,000 acres of land are under water and we are hopeful that the water will recede by Sunday. We can only project the loss, if any, after that,” said Karnail Singh, chief agricultural officer, Barnala.

Not only Barnala, low lying areas at Mansa are still submerged under water. “We need to find ways for proper drainage of rain water. I have spoken with the DC as well as the SSP of Mansa regarding this issue,” said Inder Singh Chahal, advisor to the chief minister.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App