Barnala remarks set Akali circles aflutter

The current trend to have one power centre in the party is against the SAD fundamentals

Tamil Nadu Governor and senior SAD leader Surjit Singh Barnalas visit to former Member of Parliament Amrik Singh Aliwals house today morning has created a flutter of sorts among the party circles.

For the party,which is still deliberating and debating on a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,Barnalas visit assumes significance keeping in view the fact that the former Akali leader came down heavily on the current party politics and at the same time also helped some Akali leaders,currently sitting on the fences of party politics,air their aspirations.

SAD has always been a party of the workers. The present scene of creating one power centre is against the fundamentals of the party, said Barnala,addressing a gathering of over 1,000 people. The party should take every single worker along. Moreover the vendetta politics is something that the SAD (B) should not indulge into, he added.

Not ready to speak too openly,Barnala however did try and remind the party that there are many like me who have not only worked tirelessly for the last six decades,but have also faced jail terms for party principals.

When asked whether the party was sidelining the Taksali (old timers) Akali leaders,Barnala commented,All I can say is that the party should see that no one is ignored. It is nice to see that a second generation of all old-time Akali leaders have entered the party politics,yet experience and sacrifices of old timers should not be ignored.

Commenting on todays events,Hira Singh Garbria,district president of SAD (B),said,I am sure by going to Aliwals home,Barnal is trying to bring all the fence sitters into the party.

When asked about Barnalas comment on old timers being ignored in the party,Gabria said,Barnala is a part of our party and all that he said or meant must be for the benefit of the party. At least this is the way we would like to look at the things. Commenting on the partys inability to decide on its candidate for Lok Sabha elections,which is providing a lot of room for speculation,Gabria said,The party high-command has a panel of three people to chose its candidate from. It is not true that we have a problem in finding a candidate. One must keep in mind the fact that we are the party in power and this means a lot.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App