Bains brothers back NDA’s presidential candidate

Pargat Singh (left) and Balwinder Singh Bains (Right) (Representational Image) Pargat Singh (left) and Balwinder Singh Bains (Right) (Representational Image)

The MLA brothers of Ludhiana, Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh Bains, on Tuesday announced their support for NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential polls. Bains brothers, who run their own Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) which entered alliance with AAP during Punjab polls, said, “We have to think about our state first. In Punjab, Congress is in power. Had we decided to vote for Meira Kumar, people might think we have entered into some deal or took money from Congress,” said Simarjit Singh Bains, the MLA from Atam Nagar.

The decision by the Bains brothers was announced after state BJP president Vijay Sampla visited them Tuesday. After the meeting, Bains said, “Our support for Kovind should not be understood as support for BJP. We will never support BJP but only Kovind as the President of India.”

“Except for this President polls, we will never support BJP or any of its agenda. We have made this clear to Sampla also. We are voting for NDA candidate here because we do not want to vote for Congress or waste our vote. Also, comparatively, Kovind is a better candidate than Meira Kumar,” said Bains.

Meanwhile, Sampla said they would soon contact MPs and MLAs of AAP in Punjab and seek support for Kovind. “We have ideological differences with AAP, but president of India is not elected on any party symbol. It is up to them to decide but we shall approach them,” he said.

