Badal govt failed to utilise central funds to upgrade fire department: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Taking a dig at the SAD-BJP government, Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunday claimed that the Badal government failed to utilise central funds for upgrading the fire department and because of their negligence more than Rs 70 crore had lapsed.

After meeting injured firemen at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Sidhu said Rs 90.91 crore was sanctioned by the Centre for Punjab under disaster management head to upgrade the fire services.

“There cannot be a more shameful thing for Sukhbir Badal and Parkash Singh Badal that they did not even utilise the funds coming form Centre to upgrade fire services in state. Of the Rs 90.91 crore that was sanctioned for Punjab, the state finance department released Rs 45 crore only and out of this released amount only Rs 17.03 crore were spent on buying some equipment. The pending amount of Rs 27 crore lapsed on March 31 this year and overall Rs 73 crore lapsed which previous government failed to use anywhere,” Sidhu said. He also provided the media with supporting documents.

Sidhu further alleged that apart from this disaster management fund, a separate fund for ‘Modernisation of Fire Services 2009 to 2013’ was to be availed from the central government. He alleged that Punjab availed only Rs 4.60 crore of which also Rs 60 lakh were spent.

“The grant of Rs 4 crore also lapsed because the previous government failed to submit utilisation certificates of Rs 60 lakh spent. I would like to ask Sukhbir Badal what stopped him from spending the funds. He should tell me the time and place and I challenge him for an open debate on this. I am even ready to go to village Badal,” he said.

