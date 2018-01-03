Attack on Shiv Sena leader: Case shifted to NIA court, hearing on Jan 16

Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora (left) and his aide in police custody in Ludhiana last year. (Express Archive) Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora (left) and his aide in police custody in Ludhiana last year. (Express Archive)

The case relating to the ‘attack’ on Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora was shifted to the special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday. Arora was earlier booked and arrested by the Ludhiana police for ‘staging’ an attack on himself.

However, recently with the arrest of four accused in the targeted killings, an official release from the administration quoting DGP Suresh Arora said that the attack on Arora was a part of the serial killings of Hindu leaders by ISI-backed gang, but shooters failed to kill the leader.

On Tuesday, Arora attended a hearing of his case at a court in Ludhiana and was informed that the case has been shifted to the special NIA court in Mohali. The next hearing of the case will be held on January 16. The case is now being investigated by the NIA team and its representatives were also present in Ludhiana court Tuesday.

The latest development comes as a huge embarrassment for Ludhiana police, which arrested Arora in June last year for allegedly orchestrating attack on himself. According to Ludhiana police, Arora had injured himself with a piece of sariya (iron).

Police had claimed that he orchestrated the attack to get security cover, escort vehicle and gunmen. Now, the entire probe done by Ludhiana police led by then CP JS Aulakh and DCP Dhurman Nimbale including the forensic report is under NIA scanner.

