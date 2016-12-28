Ludhaian: Congress declares Rs 1 lakh reward for info on suspects behind attack on party leader

Nearly a month after the Ludhiana rural police failed to make any arrests in connection with the attack on Congress leader Major Singh from Dakha, the party Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for those who provide any information about the suspects.

Major Singh was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons at Mullanpur of Ludhiana on November 30. Gurdev Singh Lapran, district president Congress (rural) said “It is a matter of shame for police working under influence of local SAD MLA that it has failed to crack the case.”

“So we had no option but to announce a reward on our own and wait for some leads,” said Lapran.