‘Assault’ by VHP workers: Woman refuses to go back to parents, sent to protective home

In a fresh twist to the alleged abduction case of a Sikh woman from Barnala, the woman has refused to go back to her parents. She was sent to the state protective home for women, Jalandhar, while Kaleem, his brother Nadeem and cousin Mudassar (all accused in the case) were sent in 14 days’ judicial custody.

The woman had left her house on January 10 along with Kaleem and on January 13, they had gone to Bhagpat in UP to get their marriage registered in court. However, the couple was attacked allegedly by some members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in a lawyer’s chamber there.

In Barnala, the girl’s family members had got an FIR registered against Kaleem, who was booked under abduction charges and after they were attacked at local courts, the couple, along with Nadeem and Mudassar, had been taken to Bhagpat police station from where Barnala police was contacted.

Balwant Singh, SHO, Barnala city, said, “A police team went to bring back the man and woman.”

The woman was produced before a judicial magistrate Sunday night and said she would not like to go back to her parents. SHO Balwant Singh said the woman added that she went with the man of her own accord. She was sent to the protective home in Jalandhar while Kaleem and two others were produced in court Monday and sent to judicial custody.

Police sources said that being adults, both can live together as per their will but because a complaint had been lodged by the woman’s family, action had to be taken as per law.

Sources said Kaleem had been married twice: his first wife died and the second marriage ended in divorce. He has a son from the second marriage. Kaleem was working at a local salon in Barnala near the woman’s residence.

Meanwhile, the woman’s elder sister lodged a complaint, claiming that the man forcibly took her along.

