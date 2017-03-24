Appointment of agri director: HC upholds Punjab govt decision

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has upheld the Punjab government’s January 30 decision to give ‘look after’ charge of Director Agriculture to Jabir Singh Bains.

The decision came from Justice Jaishree Thakur dismissing the petition filed by Joint Director of Agriculture, Sutantar Kumar Airi, seeking quashing of the January 30 order. The court said Bains was the seniormost in hierarchy and was already working on the post of Director Agriculture.

The court added that being on extension, Bains was only ordered to continue to hold the charge of agriculture director’s post and he was never promoted to that post. Hence there was no violation of the Punjab Civil Services Rules (2nd Amendment) Rules, 2015.

