Ahead of panchayat polls, CM Amarinder Singh announces release of arrears for sarpanches, safai sewaks

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Express photo/File) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (Express photo/File)

Ahead of the panchayat polls which may be held in the state any time after July, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has announced to clear the honorarium arrears of sarpanches and safai sewaks of over 12,000 villages in the state, sources said.

Honorarium of sarpanches, which was enhanced by the SAD-BJP government from Rs 600 to Rs 1200 a month in 2013, had not been paid even once. Safai sewaks working in villages too have not been paid. The arrears, totalling Rs 108 crores, will be released in four equal instalments.

The matter was raised by members of Guardians of Governance (GoG), a body formed by the CM after the formation of Congress government last year. Guardians, who are ex-servicemen, had met the CM recently in Chandigarh following which the orders were issued.

Colonel H S Kahlon (retired), district guardian of governance for Ludhiana, told The Indian Express, “We have completed six months in the job. During this time, we raised many issues. I found it the most important as sarpanches had never been paid honorarium while their term is about to end in July this year.”

Honorarium for sarpanches was started in 2002 by the then Congress government, also led by Capt Amarinder Singh, at Rs 600 a month. However, SAD-BJP alliance doubled it to Rs 1200 in 2013, but forgot to pay them even once.

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa said, “Although most of the arrears are from the previous government, we will pay them in four equal instalments. Out of Rs 108 crore, Rs 55 crore are honorarium arrears for sarpanches while the rest is salary arrears of safai sewaks working in villages.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App