Agriculture equipment makers to boycott Kisan Mela

More than 100 agriculture implement manufacturers will stay away from the Kisan mela scheduled to be held on March 20 and 21 at PAU ground.

This was decided in a joint meeting of Punjab state agriculture implement manufacturers association (PSAIMA), All India Combine Manufacturers Association and Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) members on Wednesday in Ludhiana.

Upkar Singh, general secretary, CICU and Baldev Singh of PSAIMA said, “Every year PAU charges tariff at par with National exhibitions, but when it comes to providing us facilities, they don’t care.”

He added, “Toilets are in bad shape, no permanent hangers can be seen for stalls, there is no flooring as stalls are set up on grass and in case of rains, we face damages. It happened with us twice and we don’t want to suffer losses again.”

The manufacturers displaying innovative machinery will thus stay away from this mela this year. Upkar Singh said, “We have no personal grudges against PAU but they should also provide us the basic facilities that we get in other exhibitions.”

He added that if PAU doesn’t resolve the issue at the earliest, they will think off organising a parallel exhibition of display of agriculture implements at a separate venue from next time.

