After stir, Punjab State Electricity Board staff get last month’s salary

STATEWIDE DHARNAS by Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) Engineers’ association, Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) have resulted in salaries for the month of January being released to the employees Monday. However, the association is still miffed over the non-payment of farm subsidy by the state. Engineers’ association members lifted dharnas in the afternoon when salary was released. Sanjeev Sood, president of PSEB Engineers’ association, said, “Till date, the Punjab government has to pay nearly Rs 5,000 crore subsidy in lieu of free agriculture power to farmers, of which Rs 2,909 crore is of financial year 2016-17. PSPCL is running into losses because of the delay.”

Devinder Goyal, general secretary of the association, said the PSPCL management had failed to take proactive measures on the financial front particularly to get subsidy amount released from Punjab government.

Costly power purchase from private thermals and releasing payments to them on priority is leading to worsening financial position of state power companies. He added that the Punjab government was required to pay Rs 950 crore per month in advance as subsidy whereas it has paid only Rs 2,500 crore during the first 10 months of Rs 10,600 crore due up to January, 2018.

