After accused of misbehaviour, Faridkot ADC says AAP MLA is not ‘Punjab sarkar’

A heated exchange took place between Faridkot ADC Keshav Hingonia and AAP MLA from Kotkapura Kultar Singh Sandhwan when the latter came to submit a memorandum regarding anomalies in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in his area at the ADC office on Wednesday morning. Hingonia was the officiating Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the day as DC Rajiv Prashar was on leave.

Accusing the officiating DC of misbehaving with him, the MLA said that he neither replied back to his ‘Satsri Akal’, nor offered him a chair to sit. “He didn’t did not even stand to receive the memorandum. Being an elected representative, I’m part of the government. A circular is there, which says that IAS officers must give due respect to the elected representatives inside their offices, but he misbehaved,” said Sandhwan.

Denying the allegations, officiating DC Hingonia later told the mediapersons that no one misbehaved with the MLA. “Perhaps he is under confusion that Kotkapura MLA is Punjab sarkar (government). He interrupted our ongoing meeting and I will write to the Speaker to take action against him. He spoiled the atmosphere of my office,” said the ADC.

Sandhwan has also shared a one-minute-long video on social media, where he is calling himself a part of the government, to which the ADC replied that he was not the government, but just an MLA. Irritated, the MLA said that he was an elected representative and hence very much part of the government. This led to a heated exchange between the duo as the latter continued raising his voice. The ADC warned him not to raise his voice inside office. Sandhwan said, “Mr ADC, this is my voice, you are no one to tell me anything about it.” The ADC replied, “Go raise your voice outside.” The ADC repeated this thrice and finally said, “Behave properly or go outside.”

The ADC left his office after this and went inside his chamber. He did not come back till the time the AAP MLA and his supporters left the office. The MLA’s supporters then raised slogans against the ADC and went outside. Sandhawn threw the memorandum outside the ADC office and went away. Later he said, “I will report this matter to the privilege committee of Vidhan Sabha. We will also lodge a protest on Thursday outside the DC office.”

