Abohar sanctuary: Stray dogs kill three black bucks

THREE BLACK bucks were killed by stray dogs on Tuesday in Asia’s only private open wildlife sanctuary in Abohar. Stray dogs as well as stray cattle have become a major threat to black bucks, and the same was cited in the recently concluded census done by Punjab Biodiversity Board (PBB) as well.

The private wild life sanctuary has been spread in an area of 186 sq km. There were 3273 black bucks as per the 2017 census, against 3500 in 2011. The sanctuary is maintained by the Bishnoi community spread across 13 villages in Abohar.

RD Bishnoi, president of Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Samaj, said, “Stray dogs often enter villages and they run after black bucks in the sanctuary. This is a common problem which we have cited to the district administration and even the wildlife department as well. Today, one such incident happened again. It is really painful to see three black bucks die on a single day.” While one was a pregnant female, another was a male and the third one was a male black buck, said Bishnoi. He added many villagers tried to chase away the dogs, but failed.

