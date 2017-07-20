Abohar: Man dies in home flooded with sewer water for 2 days

Family members carry the body for cremation. Express Family members carry the body for cremation. Express

It took a 45-year-old man’s death for the Abohar administration to finally swing into action to help the residents stuck in their homes inundated with sewage water for two days. Heavy rains had caused flooding in the low-lying Arya Nagar, overwhelming the area’s beleaguered sewage system. Residents said that Pappu Ram (45), who was unwell for the past one month, died last night, due to a water-borne infection. Through the night, the family was forced to keep his body on a cot raised with the help of bricks as house was flooded, said Mani Devi, Pappu Ram’s wife. In fact, family members and friends waded through one-ft deep sewage water in the locality’s by-lanes to carry his body for cremation on Wednesday.

As SDM Poonam Singh ordered help, water was drained out of the affected area with the help of disposal pumps on Wednesday evening. “I have sought a detailed report from sewerage board as well as Municipal Committee and if this death happened due to sewer water, it is indeed a sad issue,” said Singh. She added that “medical teams will visit the area to examine people of any water borne diseases and even fogging will also be done in the area”.

Six months ago, Pappu’s son, Sunny (25), had also died because of water borne-disease, complained Raj Kumar and Neeraj, brothers of Sunny.

Residents complained that a number of houses had developed cracks due to regular flooding by sewer water mixed with rain water and even water borne-diseases were a common issue in the area.

