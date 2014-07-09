Abhishek’s parents meet President, to file PIL in high court soon

Parents of Abhishek Banerjee, who was found dead under mysterious circumstance on June 22, met the President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday.

According to Abhishek’s father, the President shared their grief and showed his concern over the spurt in the drug-deaths in Punjab. The President also assured the parents to follow up the issue with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

The parents, AK Banerjee and Madhu Meeta, demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of their son and claimed that they will soon be filing a PIL in the high court since they don’t have trust on Punjab police.

The family of the youth will also be holding a protest march on July 13, which happens to be the birthday of Abhishek.

The parents also met CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, who promised to take up the issue at the higher level.

