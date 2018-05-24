Punjab: AAP leader seeks exemption from personal appearance in court, cites ‘workload’ as MP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh Wednesday moved an application in the court of judicial magistrate in Ludhiana seeking exemption from personal appearance in court hearings in the defamation case filed against him by former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Majithia has already been exempted by the court from personal appearances.

The AAP leader who attended the hearing Wednesday, in his application cited ‘increased work load’ and that he is now a Rajya Sabha member as the reason for seeking the exemption.

The application filed under Section 205 of CrPC says, ‘The applicant Sanjay Singh is a member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) on behalf of AAP. When this case was filed, he was not a Member of Parliament and he was a member of political affairs committee and incharge of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh of AAP. That now circumstances have been changed, apart from AAP affairs, he has become the Member of Parliament, hence the work load has been increased and it has become difficult for the applicant to be present on each and every hearing of the case, hence this application.’ Singh had filed a similar application on May 3 last year in this case, but it was rejected.

During the arguments, Damanbir Singh Sobti, counsel for Majithia opposing the application saying that the AAP leader is just trying to delay the trial with these tactics and if he is so busy, he should agree for day to day hearings so that case is disposed off at the earliest. “This is just a tactic to while away time. Running away from court hearings is not a way. We are ready for day to day hearings if he is in such a hurry to dispose off the case,” he argued.

Himmat Singh Shergill, AAP leader’s counsel, in defence, said that his client cannot attend each and every hearing due to his commitment as an MP. The court has kept the application pending adjourned for July 11.

Speaking to the media outside the court room, Sanjay Singh said that he continues to stand by his statement that Majithia is involved in drug business in Punjab. “There are several proofs which have emerged against Majithia, but Punjab CM simply does not want to take any action. It is because SAD and Congress have patched up a deal to cover up each other’s misdeeds,” he said.

