25-yr-old man kills grandmother, shoots self in Ludhiana

Harmesh was raised by his grandparents. He was financially sound and had several properties apart from having a rental income of over Rs 2 lakhs a month, revealed sources. (Representational Image) Harmesh was raised by his grandparents. He was financially sound and had several properties apart from having a rental income of over Rs 2 lakhs a month, revealed sources. (Representational Image)

Twenty-five- year old Harmesh Mittal allegedly killed his 70-year-old grandmother, Krishna Devi, before killing himself with his licensed weapon in Barnala city Sunday morning. The incident happened few minutes after death of Mittal’s grandfather, Harichand. Harichand died because of cancer on Sunday morning at about 7 am. Harmesh Mittal was the general secretary of Barnala unit of the Youth Congress.

Makhan Sharma, president of Barnala’s district Congress committee, who lives in the neighbourhood, said, “Half an hour after the death, Mittal went inside a room and said that he wanted to talk to his grandmother, I was in that house at that time. He locked the door from inside and after few minutes we heard the sound of a gunshot. When we broke open the door, we found both of them dead. While Krishna Devi had been shot in her temple and chest, he shot himself at the temple.”

SSP Surjit Singh said that he had used his licensed .32 bore revolver. Mittal’s father had committed suicide when his mother was seven months pregnant. His mother had remarried after giving birth to the child. Harmesh was raised by his grandparents. He was financially sound and had several properties apart from having a rental income of over Rs 2 lakhs a month, revealed sources. “Financial problem was not an issue, we are yet to find out the reason behind this incident, we will talk to the relatives about it. As of now everyone is in a state of shock,” said SSP Barnala. However, Makhan Sharma said that he had a disturbed childhood and perhaps he was not able to bear the loss of his grandfather due to which he took this action.

