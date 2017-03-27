25 old bombs found in Tarn Taran, defused

AS WATER level went down in the Beas river, a resident of Dhunda village in Tarn Taran district found old bombs on the river bed on Sunday morning and informed police.

Police came and found 25 old bombs. All of them were rusty. District police called the anti-bomb squad from Jalandhar to defuse the bombs.

Gurdev Singh of Dhunda village was the first to notice the bombs on the bed of the Beas on Sunday morning.

“These bombs were used by the Indian Army in the 1970s. This area was under Army control during the 1971 war and these bombs seem to be here since then. We do not see any terror angle in this. All the bombs have been defused by making controlled blasts,” said Tarn Taran SSP Harjeet Singh.

