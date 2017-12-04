21-year-old student from Ludhiana drowns off beach in New Zealand

Akhil Tangri Akhil Tangri

A 21-year-old man from Ludhiania, who had gone to New Zealand on a student visa, reportedly drowned off a beach Friday.

Identified as Akhil Tangri, he was from Janakpuri area of Ludhiana. On Friday, he went out to celebrate a friend’s birthday with seven other friends. After the party, three of them had gone to Maori Bay beach near Muriwai in West Auckland for a swim. Three of the youths, including Akhil, went into the deeper part of the sea and were swept away by a huge tide, sources said. Divers were successful in saving two of them, they added.

His family members in Ludhiana were informed Saturday and the body is expected to reach Ludhiana Thursday. Akhil’s elder brother refusing to speak to mediapersons. “We cannot say anything as of now. We need privacy. My parents still have not been informed about the tragedy,” he said.

Akhil had reportedly gone to Auckland in July this year on a student visa. His father is a businessman. On Friday, Akhil had reportedly called up his family and informed them about his friend’s birthday party and said he was “too excited” about it.

