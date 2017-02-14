2015 dalit murder case: Main witness changes statement in court

GURJANT SINGH alias Janta — the main witness in the Bheem Taank murder case – changed his statement in the court of Fazilka additional sessions judge on Monday. Gurjant was injured while Bheem was murdered on December 15, 2015. Janta changed his statement and said that the incident happened at a place near the farmhouse of Shiv Lal Doda in Ramsra village where drinks were served and not inside the farmhouse. The next hearing is on February 15.

Gurjant’s hand had been chopped off and he got reconstructive surgery done at an Amritsar hospital. Bheem Taank had been murdered after his leg and hand were chopped off. However, Gurjant, who had given a statement that the murder happened at Doda’s farmhouse in which he was also injured, on Monday said he had made his earlier statement under pressure from a police officer and was injured at that time. He added that Monday’s statement was 100 per cent correct. Gurjant gave his statement via video conferencing from Amritsar hospital.

Gurjant is the third witness to change his statement. His uncle Bhola and brother Ranjeet Rana had also changed their statements last week by saying that the crime did not happen inside Doda’s farmhouse. Both had picked up Gurjant and taken him to hospital.

Abohar police had filed an FIR against 26 people, including Doda and his nephew Amit Doda. Dodas had been booked under Section 120B with charges of criminal conspiracy as their place had been used to commit the crime. However, other witnesses, including the family members of Bheem Taank, are yet to give their statements. Of the 26 mentioned din the FIR, two persons, Happy and Vicky, have been granted bail already.

Incidentally, Doda is lodged in Amritsar jail. Though he had filed his bail application in Fazilka court, it was rejected as statements of witnesses were yet to be recorded. Doda’s HC plea had also been rejected while the next date of hearing of Doda’s case in the Supreme Court will be on March 6.