2011 Moga clash: Six more Dera followers arrested, sent to police custody till June 16

Over a period of time when the threats continued, the girl approached the Dahisar police last week where an FIR was registered. (Representational Image) Over a period of time when the threats continued, the girl approached the Dahisar police last week where an FIR was registered. (Representational Image)

SIX MORE Dera Sacha Sauda followers have been arrested in the seven-year old case of a clash between Dera followers and the Sikhs in Moga. All six were produced in the court of Bikramjeet Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Moga and sent to police remand till June 16. Ranbir Singh Khattra, DIG and head of SIT investigating desecration incidents of Kotkapura, confirmed the arrest of six persons. He said,”Six arrested persons were produced in Moga court in old case which happened in year 2011. Further investigation is on.”

The accused who were produced in Moga court are Shakti Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Baljit Singh, Nishan Singh, Ranjit Singh and Randeep Singh — all residents of Kotkapura. Few others who had been rounded up were sent home after initial police investigation, revealed police sources.

On Monday, main accused Mohinder Pal Bittu had been produced in court in the same seven-year old Moga case and had been sent in police remand till June 15. Although the seven arrested accused — all Dera followers — have been arrested in March 2011 clash case which happened in Moga’s village Dhale Ke, police sources have claimed that all of them have admitted that they were the ones who stole Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village’s gurdwara on June 1, 2015. In addition to this, sources added, they had also admitted of throwing torn pages of the holy book Guru Granth Sahib in the streets of Bargari in the intervening night of October 11 and 12, 2015. However, Punjab Police have arrested them in an old case as the above mentioned cases are being investigated by CBI.

Earlier, Jagraon police had raided the houses of Dera followers and arrested them. “As Bargari and Burj Jawahar desecration cases are with CBI, they may take some action against them. However, all of them have confessed their crime, in the desecration and theft of Guru Granth Sahib,” said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity.

Since June 1, panthic organisations have been on an indefinite dharna at Bargari village’s Dana Mandi demanding arrest of culprits in desecration cases. On Tuesday, members from Dal Khalsa also joined this dharna. Kotkapura’s AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan also joined the

protestors.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App