Ludhiana: Woman kills ‘drunkard’ husband, aided by his mother and brother

On Sunday, Rachhpal’s wife Kiranpal Kaur, mother Manjit Kaur and brother Sukhdev Singh were arrested and investigation revealed that the suicide note was fake and written by the accused. After allegedly murdering Rachhpal, the three hanged him from the ceiling fan to make it look like suicide. (Representational Image) On Sunday, Rachhpal’s wife Kiranpal Kaur, mother Manjit Kaur and brother Sukhdev Singh were arrested and investigation revealed that the suicide note was fake and written by the accused. After allegedly murdering Rachhpal, the three hanged him from the ceiling fan to make it look like suicide. (Representational Image)

A woman, fed up of her ‘drunkard’ husband, allegedly hacked him to death at Lalton Kalan village of Ludhiana with the help of her mother-in-law and brother-in-law, said the police. The Ludhiana Sadar police had earlier filed a case of abetment to suicide FIR in the death of Rachhpal Singh (28), on August 5. However, probe revealed that he was murdered. His body was found hanging from the ceiling but the post-mortem report said he was strangled to death.

On Sunday, Rachhpal’s wife Kiranpal Kaur, mother Manjit Kaur and brother Sukhdev Singh were arrested and investigation revealed that the suicide note was fake and written by the accused. After allegedly murdering Rachhpal, the three hanged him from the ceiling fan to make it look like suicide.

ADCP City-3 Surendra Lamba said on August 4, Rachhpal’s body was found and his brother Sukhdev produced a suicide note. “Rachhpal had an old rivalry with his neighbours and the three accused, including his wife, brother and mother, wrote the names of the neighbours, blaming them for his suicide,” added Lamba.

However the post-mortem report said Rachhpal was strangled to death. Confessing to their crime, his wife, mother and brother told police that they were fed up of his drinking habit. They also alleged that Rachhpal used to abuse and thrash everyone in the family.

A piece of rope used to strangle the deceased was also recovered. An FIR has been registered against the three accused under sections 302 (murder), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) and 34 (acts done by several people) of IPC at Sadar police station. ens

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App