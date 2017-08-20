Ludhiana man ends life; kin say due to ‘father’s debt’, cops say was ill

Representational Image Representational Image

A 28-year old man allegedly committed suicide in village Maksudra of sub division Payal of Khanna on Friday. Identified as Kuldeep Singh, he was allegedly depressed due to Rs 3 lakh debt taken by his father. He hanged himself to death at his residence on Friday.

His family, including paternal uncle Balwinder Singh, alleged he had slipped into depression after his father was unable to return Rs 3 lakh debt. He was the only son of his parents. . Meanwhile, police claimed that he did not commit suicide due to debt but due to illness.

SHO Payal police station, Gurmail Singh, said there was no record of debt or land owned by the deceased. “His father had taken loan of Rs 3 lakh for their daughter’s marriage almost three years back. The deceased was not under any debt or owned any land. He used to remain depressed due to his illness,” said a police official. “ We are probing further,” he added ENS

