Youth held for murder of Lucknow sisters

Lucknow Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder of two sisters, killed the previous morning, with the arrest of their neighbour. Arti Singh (25) and Antima Singh (17) were found dead at their house in Para police station area. The father of the victims, L B Singh, is a retired Army subedar. Arti had completed her BTech, while Antima was a Class XII student.

Assistant SP and Circle Officer of Alambagh police Meenakshi Gupta said they suspected Sonu Sharma (25) after friends of the victims said he and Arti were friends but she stopped talking to him three months ago.

A police team visited Sonu’s house at Ram Vihar Colony and, during questioning, spotted a deep cut on his left hand. He was taken into custody after, police claimed, he failed to give them a convincing reply.

“Sonu was then questioned at length during which he confessed to having killed the two sisters,” said Gupta.

Sonu, police said, had been upset as Arti was ignoring him. A few days ago, he allegedly told them, he had spotted Arti on a motorcycle with another man after which he decided to kill her.

According to Para police station SHO Shyam Narain Singh, Sonu told them that he saw Arti’s parents leave their home that day and thought Antima must have left for school.

At around 9 am, Sonu allegedly told them, he approached the house and Antima opened the door. He attacked her with a scissor following which she screamed and fell unconscious. Hearing her, Arti came to her aid.

Sonu attacked her too several times. After ensuring that both the girls were dead, he walked out of the house, added SHO. The alleged murder weapon was recovered from Sonu’s house.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sonu was produced before the court which sent him to judicial custody.

