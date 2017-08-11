Yogi Adityanath suspends 11 officers for ‘dereliction of duty’

Sources said the CM issued these orders during a meeting with district administration officials, local MLAs and MP in Maharajganj. (File) Sources said the CM issued these orders during a meeting with district administration officials, local MLAs and MP in Maharajganj. (File)

In his first major crackdown on government officers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the suspension of 11 officers and transfer of seven others in Maharajganj district. Sources said he acted against these officers, on charges of dereliction of duty, after receiving feedback from local BJP leaders, members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), and the general public.

According to a press release issued by the state government, Adityanath directed for suspension of Puranderpur police station officer (SO) Vinod Kumar Rao, SO of Pharenda police station Chandresh Yadav, SDMs Vikram Singh and Girish Chandra Srivastava, BDO Sanjay Srivastava, account officer in basic education department Ravi Singh, district agriculture officer Mohammad Mujammil, PWD executive engineer V N Ojha and casualty medical officer in the district hospital Dr Shailesh Kumar Singh.

Dr Shailesh Kumar Singh was allegedly suspended because he was absent from duty for a long time without giving any information to higher authorities, and for pursuing a private practice, sources said. The CM also ordered for suspension of Dr Arshad Jamal and Dr B N Vajpayee, both posted in the chief medical office, for dereliction of duty.

Adityanath has also ordered for transfer of seven officers including district supply officer Amit Tiwari, NRLM deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Maurya, programme implementation officer in-charge Gayatri Devi, additional mukhya adhikari Gyanendra Kumar Singh, Paniyara SO Sudhir Kumar Singh, Shyamdeurwa SO Srikant Rai and Kothibhar SO Ramakant Yadav.

Sources said the CM issued these orders during a meeting with district administration officials, local MLAs and MP in Maharajganj. Sources further said that a BJP MLA had made a complaint against repeated postings of PWD executive engineer V N Ojha in the same district for a long time. The CM also said it was a serious matter that improvement in law and order on ground was not according to the budget being spent on it.

He further said that police staff in towns bordering Nepal had been involved in extortion and there were also reports of misbehavior with tourists, which was “maligning” the image of the state. He directed the IG and circle officers to keep vigil on bordering areas and take action against staff involved in illegal acts. Prior to this, Adityanath had held a separate meeting with BJP MLAs, HYV members and local party district office bearers. Sources said that these leaders had complained that various officers in the districts were not redressing problems of the general public even after their recommendations.

Yogi dines with Dalits

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday dined with Dalits in Maharajganj. With local BJP leaders, MLAs and MP Pankaj Chaudhary, he attended a ‘sahbhoj’ that HYV leader Birendra Singh had organised in Chainpur town area. Sources said Adityanath dined with nearly 100 people and most of them were Dalits. Around 400 people attended the ‘sahbhoj’. The CM ate while seated on the ground and the food was served to him in pattal (leaf plates).

